Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

