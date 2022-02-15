Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY) Issued By Cormark

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Definity Financial in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

