Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Boosted by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE MGY opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $23.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 139.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 498,568 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after buying an additional 639,753 shares in the last quarter.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

