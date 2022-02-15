Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,351 shares of company stock worth $290,776. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

