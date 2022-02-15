Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $126.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

