Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

MEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MEC opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.47. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,569,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 64.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 519,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 202,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 146,865 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

