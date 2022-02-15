Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.

Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

