Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.7 days.
Qt Group Oyj stock opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93.
About Qt Group Oyj
