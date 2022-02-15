QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

