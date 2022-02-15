QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 161,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $14,446,000. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 96,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.80. 162,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,089,888. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.