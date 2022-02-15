Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 49,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $254,991.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016 in the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

