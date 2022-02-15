QuickX Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $37,263.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00105927 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

