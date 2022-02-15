Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 86,082 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

