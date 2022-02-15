Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $324.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 86,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

