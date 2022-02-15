Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $324.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 86,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $324.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Read More

Earnings History for Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.