Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $142.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

NYSE RL opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $4,274,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 94,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

