Raymond James Trims Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Target Price to $35.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:ELY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

