RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.70 on Monday. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $32.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.45.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
