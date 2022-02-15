RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.70 on Monday. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $32.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.45.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 1,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

