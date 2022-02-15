Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue $0.25 Mar 21 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a mar 21 dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 175.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,967. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Realty Income stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

