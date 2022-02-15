Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSP Group (SSPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SSP Group (LON: SSPG) recently:

2/9/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 333 ($4.51) price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.74) price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/31/2022 – SSP Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 333 ($4.51) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.47) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.74) price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/20/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 350 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSPG stock traded up GBX 12.86 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 298.36 ($4.04). The company had a trading volume of 613,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41).

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,829.50). Insiders bought a total of 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,635 over the last three months.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

