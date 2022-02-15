Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SSP Group (SSPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SSP Group (LON: SSPG) recently:
- 2/9/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/7/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 333 ($4.51) price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.74) price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/31/2022 – SSP Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 333 ($4.51) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.47) price target on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.74) price target on the stock.
- 1/11/2022 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 12/20/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 350 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SSPG stock traded up GBX 12.86 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 298.36 ($4.04). The company had a trading volume of 613,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41).
In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($53,829.50). Insiders bought a total of 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,635 over the last three months.
