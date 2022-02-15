Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.90) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.56).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RKT stock opened at GBX 5,905 ($79.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £42.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($92.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,966.80.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.