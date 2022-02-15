Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $2,600,128 in the last ninety days.
Shares of RXRX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 25,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $42.81.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
