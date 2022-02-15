Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $2,600,128 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 25,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.