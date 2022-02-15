RED Price Reaches $0.0041 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $527,435.68 and approximately $17,224.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

