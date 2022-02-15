ReddCoin Trading 4.5% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $64,577.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,025.63 or 1.00152333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00064796 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00245574 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00155104 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00301972 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001404 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

