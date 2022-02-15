Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.00. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Regency Centers stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.55. 15,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

