Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 63,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

RHE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,900. Regional Health Properties has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

