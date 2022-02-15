Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:RM opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.03. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,359 shares of company stock worth $4,341,864. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

