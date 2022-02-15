Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
