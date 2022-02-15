RenovoRx Inc’s (NASDAQ:RNXT) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 22nd

RenovoRx’s (NASDAQ:RNXT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 22nd. RenovoRx had issued 1,850,000 shares in its IPO on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $16,650,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNXT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RNXT stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

