Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

