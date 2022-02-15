Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stake Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Repligen worth $38,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $185.50 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.69 and a 200-day moving average of $257.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 0.78.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

