Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) CEO Steve Trager Sells 77,366 Shares

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RBCAA stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

RBCAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.