Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.87. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings per share of ($5.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.