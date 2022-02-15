RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$27.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIOCF. boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

RIOCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 7,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

