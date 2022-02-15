RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to C$27.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIOCF. boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

RIOCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 7,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

