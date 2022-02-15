ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ROCAU remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCAU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,120,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,060,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,959,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,050,000.

