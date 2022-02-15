Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 372 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 78.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Workiva by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Workiva by 11.9% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -180.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Workiva Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.