Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Earnings Results

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,262. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

