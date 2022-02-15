Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Earnings Results

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.