Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ROKU stock opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 1-year low of $139.47 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.09.
In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,529,950 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
