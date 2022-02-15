Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,923 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $78,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after buying an additional 4,063,681 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

CARR opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

