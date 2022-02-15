Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.12) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.12) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.56) to GBX 1,737 ($23.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.50) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,051 ($27.75).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,631 ($22.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,545.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,582.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -26.01. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other WH Smith news, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.73) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,826.79).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

