RPT Realty (RPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in RPT Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RPT Realty by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.