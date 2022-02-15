S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($35.23) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on S&T in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on S&T in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on S&T in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get S&T alerts:

Shares of SANT traded down €0.46 ($0.52) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €15.86 ($18.02). 370,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. S&T has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a 12-month high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.11.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.