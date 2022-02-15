Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 196,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,235,758 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $9.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,050,000 after purchasing an additional 475,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Sabre by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 273,566 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $190,035,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.
Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
