SafePal One Day Volume Tops $22.66 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. SafePal has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $22.66 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00037627 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001675 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001241 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

