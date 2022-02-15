salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $501,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $523,388.00.

CRM traded up $7.85 on Tuesday, reaching $214.25. 6,352,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,655. The stock has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

