Sandstorm Gold (SSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.05.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

