Saputo (TSE:SAP) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

SAP stock opened at C$29.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.46. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.58.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

