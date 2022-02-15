Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of Scholastic stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,727. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 93,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 44,204 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Scholastic by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after acquiring an additional 652,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.