Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 641.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 215,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,163. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.