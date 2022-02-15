Scotiabank Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$38.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $25.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TELUS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,507,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,131,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,521,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,005,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67,869 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

