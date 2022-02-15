Scotiabank Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$122.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$122.70.

TIH opened at C$113.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$87.85 and a 52 week high of C$115.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,265,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $745,075.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

